ISLAND CITY — The water main break in Island City, first reported Wednesday, July 14, has been repaired and water service has been restored to all Island City residents.
If people find sediment in their water they should run cold water until their lines are clear, according to a news release from the City of Island City.
The break occurred at about 3 p.m. June 14. Crews shut off water in different areas of the city until the break was completely fixed.
