JOSEPH — The Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center in Joseph announced a virtual gala and live performance, "We Came by Boxcar," will take place in September. The event will take the audience on "a journey through timber culture and heritage," according to the press release, "that explores "the untold stories of one of Oregon’s Black and multicultural logging communities."
In its heyday, between 1924 and 1933, Maxville, about 13 miles north of the town of Wallowa, was the largest town in Wallowa County. Unlike most timber towns in the Pacific Northwest, it was home to African American loggers and white loggers who worked side by side felling timber.
In the early 1920s, the loggers and their families came to Maxville from the South and the Midwest in search of work. The Bowman-Hicks Lumber Company, which owned the town at that time, brought the black workers and their families to Maxville even though Oregon’s exclusion laws prohibited "free Negroes" from moving to the state to live and work.
Economic conditions, especially the Great Depression and consequent downturn in the lumber market, led to Maxville’s decline. In 1933 the Bowman-Hicks Lumber Company closed its operations, and Maxville eventually became a ghost town.
Some 60 years later, the children and grandchildren of the original logging families began researching the history of the town and uncovering the stories of their ancestors. This effort led to the founding of the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center. To find out more about the center and the September event, go to www.maxvilleheritage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.