LA GRANDE — An assault on Sunday, March 12, at Eastern Oregon University led to the arrest of an Idaho man by La Grande Police Department.
Philip Thompson, 45, of Boise, Idaho, was charged with second-degree assault, according to court documents. The investigation by police revealed that Thompson is not a student at Eastern, according to a press release from the police department.
Law enforcement agencies were dispatched to Hoke Union Building around 12:30 p.m. on Eastern’s campus after 911 received a report of an assault, according to the probable cause declaration. A group of men tackled the aggressor, who was later identified as Thompson, and were holding him down until officers could arrive on scene.
Union County Sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive and detained Thompson, according to the probable cause declaration. Officer Jamey Carman arrived and took command of the investigation.
Two kitchen staff employees told police they saw Thompson walk in. There was no employee working the cash register at the time and Thompson allegedly walked in without paying. Both employees noticed that he was acting strange while standing near the salad bar and starting into the distance.
According to the police report, one of the employees went to call campus safety to report a “suspicious male that did not pay for his food,” while the other employee kept an eye on Thompson. The employee who was watching Thompson saw him approach and then punch a student, according to the probable cause declaration.
The injured student told Carman that he noticed that Thompson was standing by the salad bar and cursing to himself. The student was getting coffee when he heard someone approaching from behind. He told law enforcement that as he turned around Thompson punched him. He said he was dazed, but saw that Thompson put up both of his fists and got into a “fighting stance.”
Four other students then tackled and restrained Thompson. They said Thompson randomly started cursing at the student he attacked before punching him.
All of the witnesses Carman spoke with, who reported seeing Thompson punch the student, said that the attack was unprovoked. The injured student also told Carman that Thompson was a complete stranger and that he had never seen him before.
The student was later taken to Grande Ronde Hospital and treated for facial injuries, according to the press release.
Carman placed Thompson under arrest and he was lodged in Union County Jail.
After the arrest, police received a call from someone claiming to be Thompson’s girlfriend, according to the probable cause declaration. She shared that Thompson has a mental illness, so Stonebreaker requested an evaluation from the Center for Human Development.
“It was decided that due to Thompson’s unprovoked attack to a stranger, it was safer for him to be in the (Union County Jail) than the hospital at this time,” Carman wrote in the probable cause declaration.
Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers set bail at $50,000. Powers ordered a mental health consultation for Thompson with CHD to determine his fitness to proceed.
Thompson is represented by court-appointed counsel — La Grande attorney Rick Dall. He is set to appear in court on March 31.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.