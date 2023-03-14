LA GRANDE — An assault on Sunday, March 12, at Eastern Oregon University led to the arrest of an Idaho man by La Grande Police Department.

Philip Thompson, 45, of Boise, Idaho, was charged with second-degree assault, according to court documents. The investigation by police revealed that Thompson is not a student at Eastern, according to a press release from the police department.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

