LA GRANDE — Certain cities across Northeastern Oregon are experiencing chlorine shortages for their water supply due to a major electrical failure at a Washington chlorine manufacturing facility that supplies chlorine for much of the West Coast.
According to Doug Wiggins, city administrator for the city of Union, the city has a six-month supply of gas chlorine, which is used to clean drinking water. However, there is a shortage of liquid chlorine, which is used to treat wastewater, he said.
“There’s just not a lot we can do, because people are going to continue going to the bathroom,” Wiggins said. “On the water side, we’re okay. There doesn’t seem to be a need for any restrictions, but that might be something we have to discuss in the future.”
The city receives its chlorine in barrels, each of which provides 10 days of sanitation. The city of Union currently has about 1-1/2 barrels’ worth of liquid chlorine for wastewater, or a 15-day supply, according to Wiggins.
“We’re hoping they figure out the supply, because you can’t stockpile the liquid, so we’ve been barely keeping up every week,” Wiggins said. “If it gets worse, we could be in danger of violating state regulations.”
Union receives its chlorine from OXARC in La Grande, a company that supplies industrial gases and chemicals. OXARC gets its chlorine from Westlake Chemical, a chlorine manufacturer in Longview, Washington, which experienced a power failure in early June when a piece of equipment connected to an electrical transformer at the facility stopped working.
Officials expected the repair to take several weeks, but on Wednesday, June 23, NORPAC, a customer of Westlake, gave the company a spare transformer that allowed production to resume.
“Westlake Chemical’s Longview, Washington, plant successfully installed a replacement electrical transformer and completed its testing earlier this week, which permitted the restart of the facility,” a statement from Westlake said.
OXARC also supplies the chlorine for La Grande and Elgin, neither of which are experiencing a shortage, according to Elgin Public Works utility worker Tyler Crook and La Grande Environmental Resource supervisor Kyle Carpenter.
“So far, we haven’t experienced any kind of shortage. We have a two-week supply of chlorine and we normally just get more whenever we need it,” Carpenter said.
OXARC declined to comment on the shortage.
According to La Grande Parks and Recreation director Stu Spence, there is no chlorine shortage at Veterans’ Memorial Pool for the time being.
The city of La Grande, which supplies water to more than 5,500 residential and commercial sites, is by far the biggest chlorine consumer in the area. As a precautionary measure, the city halted flushing of fire hydrants around La Grande to conserve some water, according to Carpenter.
“At this time, we’re not particularly concerned, but if anything changes we will send out conservation notices,” Carpenter said. “For now, we’ll just wait and watch, and we’re ready to handle any situation that might occur.”
