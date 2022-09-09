IMBLER — The West Nile virus is maintaining a presence in Union County but there is no evidence that the disease is spreading to people.
Three more groups of mosquitoes in trap pools have tested positive for the virus in Union County, according to an Oregon Health Authority press release. Two of the pools came from the same area in Imbler, while the third was from a trap in the city of Union. This means that this summer there have been five positive mosquito pools in the Imbler area and one in Union.
Union County is one of five in Oregon where mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in 2022 as of Aug. 31, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The others are Baker County, where mosquitoes from 19 pools have tested positive for the virus; Malheur County, where six pools have tested positive; Jackson County, which has had two pools with mosquitoes test positive; and Lake County, where a horse was found to have the West Nile virus. Mosquito test data for 2022 is not listed for Lake County by the OHA.
No humans have been reported to have contracted West Nile virus in Oregon this year. A total of five humans, two birds and eight horses tested positive for the West Nile virus in 2021 in Oregon, according to the OHA.
This is the first time, according to OHA statistics, that West Nile virus has been detected in Union County since 2019 when it was found in a horse.
The West Nile virus, which was first detected in Oregon in 2004, has infected humans in Union County only eight times, according to Oregon Health Authority statistics. Seven cases in people were reported in Union County in 2007 and one case was reported in 2006. Union County in 2007 had the second highest total in Oregon behind Malheur County, which had 12 human cases.
Health officials are advising people in Union County to take precautions against mosquitoes to avoid the risk of infection, including preventing mosquito bites. West Nile virus is spread from birds to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Most infected people will show little or no signs of disease, according to a press release from Union County. About one in five people infected develop a fever and flu-like symptoms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
