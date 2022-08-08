UNION — West Nile virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, has been detected in mosquitoes at a testing site in Union County, according to Oregon Public Health officials.
The mosquitoes, found just east of Imbler, are the first to test positive for the disease in the county in 2022.
Health officials are advising people in Union County to take precautions against mosquitoes to avoid the risk of infection, including preventing mosquito bites. West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most infected people will show little or no signs of disease.
About one in five people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people with febrile illness due to West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. It is important that you contact your health care provider if you experience any of these symptoms.
The incubation period is usually two to 14 days. Rarely, infected individuals may develop neuro-invasive disease (infection of the brain or spinal cord) that can be severe or may cause death. This is especially of concern to people 50 and older, people with immune-compromising conditions and people with diabetes or high blood pressure.
Communities and individuals living in or spending significant time outdoors, particularly near irrigated land, waterways, standing water, and used tires, including those working in agriculture, such as migrant and seasonal farm workers, may be at increased risk of mosquito bites and related diseases.
While risk of West Nile disease is low, a handful of people get it each year in Oregon. The virus also affects wildlife and domesticated and farm animals. People should consult their health care providers if they have these symptoms. Health care providers can contact the Union County Health Department for information on West Nile virus testing.
The number of mosquito pools — samples of 10-50 mosquitoes — that test positive in any area may indicate the risk of human exposure and infection, said Union County Vector Control District Manager Chris Law. He recommends people and animals be protected against mosquito bites.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.