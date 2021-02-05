LA GRANDE — La Grande School District officials did not have to look far to find Central Elementary’s next principal.
The school district has named Monica West, central’s assistant principal, to lead the school starting July 1.
“I am very excited about getting to work with Central’s parents and staff,” she said.
West will succeed Suzy Mayes, who will retire at the end of June after serving as the school’s principal since the fall of 2014. West is completing her second year at Central as assistant principal.
West joined the LGSD after working for the Olympia School District in Washington for 25 years. She served as a teacher, instructional coach, middle school assistant principal and elementary school principal during her tenure in Olympia.
West was the principal of McLane Elementary School in Olympia for seven years. She received a number of awards during her tenure as principal. They include the 2018 Center for Education Effectiveness’ “School of Distinction Award,” which recognizes continuous growth in English language arts and math over a five-year period. West also won the Olympia School District’s 2017 “Unsung Hero” award.
She speaks humbly of the awards, crediting them to the excellent work of her teaching staff.
West has a bachelor of science degree from College of Idaho and a master’s in educational leadership from Portland State University.
She received her administrative credentials from Seattle Pacific University.
West earlier taught high school math and science for five years and middle school math and science for 11 years in the Olympia School District.
LGSD Superintendent George Mendoza praised West in a press release.
“Every child deserves to have a principal that will set high expectations and provide a loving and motivating environment where staff members are supported to educate the whole child as well as meet or exceed state standards. I am pleased that we have found that in Monica West.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.