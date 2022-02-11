LA GRANDE — The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 began reopening in the early hours of Friday, Feb. 11, between Pendleton and Ontario, much of which had been closed for about 20 hours following a truck crash at 6 a.m. on Feb. 10. The long closure involved a hazardous materials spill at the site of the crash, 10 miles east of Pendleton.
The westbound lanes of I-84 were reopened at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 11 in La Grande, at 2 a.m. in Baker City and at 2:30 a.m. in Ontario, according to Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Tom Strandberg. The openings were made after the truck involved in the crash was removed and most of the hazardous materials were cleared up.
The crash also forced the closure of the Tollgate Highway between Elgin and Weston, which was also reopened early the morning of Feb. 11. The Tollgate Highway was available as a detour from 2-3 p.m. on Feb. 10 but was then closed again because "it was overwhelmed with traffic," Strandberg said.
Some cleanup of the hazardous materials is continuing on I-84, which may require some westbound lane closures at the site of the cleanup and cause minor traffic delays.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
