LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Wednesday, Feb. 2, that the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed at Baker City.
A commercial vehicle crash is blocking both lanes of the interstate near milepost 299, according to ODOT, and tow services are on scene. The closure is expected to last several hours. Westbound trucks are also required to exit the freeway in Ontario at Exit 374 due to limited truck parking in Baker City.
The closure was announced just before 7 a.m.
Highway 245 is also closed and is not a viable detour for freeway traffic.
The eastbound lanes are open, ODOT said.
ODOT also announced that U.S. 395 is closed between mileposts 23.7 and 49.5 south of Pilot Rock in Umatilla County.
Interstate 84 was closed most of the evening on Feb. 1. Multiple crashes and hazardous winter driving conditions led to the shutdown of the interstate in both directions from Exit 216, about 6 miles east of Pendleton, to Exit 302 at Baker City.
The closure was announced around 8 p.m. Feb. 1. The eastbound lanes reopened around three hours later, while westbound lanes reopened around 12:15 a.m. Feb. 2.
