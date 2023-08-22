I84Westcrash

A one-vehicle semi truck crash site at approximately 1:45 p.m. near mile marker 259 on I-84 West, just west of La Grande on Aug. 22, 2023.

 Nino Paoli/The Observer

LA GRANDE — Interstate 84 is now reopen across Eastern Oregon after a semitruck crash closed the westbound for approximately six hours.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the interstate was reopened around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

