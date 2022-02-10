PENDLETON — The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 will remain closed in La Grande near milepost 2019 until well into the evening due to a crash and hazardous material spill, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closure is expected to last until late this evening when a hazmat transfer tanker truck arrives from Seattle, ODOT said.
For the time being, a westbound detour route is in place at Exit 265 in La Grande. Travelers are to turn right on OR 203 towards the La Grande Airport, turn left on Pierce Road and head north for five miles to turn right onto OR Highway 82. The detour goes through Elgin before a left on OR 204 to connect to OR 11. From OR 11, drivers can reconnect onto I-84 westbound at Exit 216.
ODOT stated that oversized loads are not allowed on the detour route.
“Please find a safe place to wait till the route opens,” ODOT said in its release.
Westbound trucks are required to exit the freeway in Ontario at Exit 374 due to limited truck parking in Baker City.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are open.
In addition, U.S. Highway 30 is closed westbound to through traffic at Haines and Oregon Highway 245 is closed to through traffic. Oregon Highway 204, Tollgate Highway, is closed westbound between Elgin and Weston. Only local freight and passenger vehicles allowed on the highway, no I-84 access for commercial motor vehicles.
