LA GRANDE — Dry and sometimes cold weather is in store for the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys for much of the next four days.
The National Weather Service is projecting that La Grande and Enterprise will have predominantly dry weather on Thursday, March 17, through Sunday, March 20.
The exception for wet weather is March 19 when the National Weather Service is reporting there is a 70% chance of rain in La Grande during the daytime. Forecasters are saying that there will be a good chance of snow between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the late evening of March 19 and the early morning of March 20, according to Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Rain showers are also in Enterprise’s March 19 forecast.
Brooks said the wet weather is due to a lower pressure system that will come into Northeast Oregon on March 18 and leave March 19.
La Grande is projected to have a high of 49 degrees and a low of 33 degrees on March 17, a high of 53 degrees and a low of 39 degrees on March 18, a high of 48 degrees and a low of 30 degrees on March 19 and high of 41 degrees and a low of 28 degrees on March 20.
The National Weather Service is projecting that Enterprise will have a high of 44 degrees and a low of 26 degrees on March 17, a high of 46 degrees and a low of 30 degrees on March 18, a high of 45 degrees and low of 21 degrees on March 19 and a high of 35 degrees and a low of 20 degrees on March 20,
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
