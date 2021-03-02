JOSEPH — In 2018, Joseph children’s writer Catherine Matthias suffered a fall. She hit her head, hard, and had a brain concussion.
“After that,” she said, “I couldn’t stand, and I couldn’t handle glare or bright lights.”
But Matthias, whose grandson suffers from Irlen Syndrome, recognized these effects as symptoms of the same little-known brain disorder.
“Irlen Syndrome is not a vision problem, it’s a brain processing problem,” Matthias said. “It’s a perceptual disorder caused by the brain’s inability to process specific wavelengths of light.”
“People who have this syndrome get headaches. They get nauseous or dizzy,” she said. “They may look at a page and what looks like an orderly column of numbers or letters to you may appear to them as random figures spread all across the page.”
Irlen Syndrome sufferers often have trouble reading conventional text — black type on white paper. Instead of nice, orderly text, they see swirls of sentences or letters that move, appear in columns, vibrate or literally fall off the page.
Matthias now is a certified Irlen Syndrome screener. But her personal experience made her acutely aware of the devastating effects this rarely recognized condition, found in an estimated 16% of people across the globe, can have.
Her book “Word Gobblers,” about recognizing and helping children (and adults) with Irlen Syndrome, will be published in mid-March. Local artist Joan Gilbert has illustrated it.
“It’s different for everybody, and it can be very subtle,” Matthias said. “For about 50% of people who have it, it’s genetic. For the other 50%, it’s usually brain injuries. It can also be triggered by high fevers or certain viruses.”
The cause of Irlen Syndrome, Matthias noted, is the brain is not processing certain light waves — colors — and those light waves are different for different people. As the brain starts building a picture of a written page or other subject, it’s not making any sense because some of the wavelengths are missing. Consequently, people with Irlen Syndrome have brains that are sort of hyperactive, trying to make sense of incomplete pictures.
The solutions for Matthias and others with Irlen Syndrome include placing colored filters on top of pages of text or printing text out on colored paper. But the best thing, Matthias said, is wearing a pair of glasses or contact lenses with multiple color filters that are specifically designed for the individual’s needs.
Matthias now wears a pair of specially prescribed glasses with five color filters. The glasses also cut down on glare from the sides and top. She wouldn’t go anywhere without them.
“The glasses are not a cure,” Matthias said. “You cannot cure this. All you can do is ameliorate it. The glasses aren’t really colored to the observer, and they don’t change colors you are seeing. But they do make what you see more true to life because your brain is not trying to make sense of chaos.”
As a certified Irlen Syndrome screener, Matthias uses 10 colored filters to determine which colored filters work. There are several hundred combinations. Diagnosticians who can actually prescribe the color combinations for glasses have more than 100,000 options to meet the needs of each individual.
“I had a friend from Portland, who’s a successful photographer, painter and writer, coming to visit and I explained that I needed someone without Irlen Syndrome to test,” Matthias said. “We went through the test and I don’t remember which color it was, but we were going through colors and I put a color over her page, and she burst into sobs. And I’m thinking ‘What have I done to my friend?’ And she finally looked at me and said, ‘My entire childhood makes sense now.’”
For more information about Irlen Syndrome and the Irlen Institute, visit irlen.com.
To contact Matthias for questions about a screening or diagnosis, visit her website: CatherineMatthias.com.
