Wild weather hits Union County

LA GRANDE — Adam Young does not know why he did not step completely out onto the covered front porch of his parents’ home at 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.
All Young knows is that he is thankful he did not.
Very thankful.
Moments after he walked partially out of his parents house at 1005 Y Ave., a large spruce tree fell in front of it. The falling tree destroyed the home’s awning and part of the roof. The falling tree narrowly missed Young.
“If I had stepped out six inches further things would be totally different,” he said the morning of July 1 after strong winds from a thunderstorm wreaked havoc on a portion of north La Grande the night before.
Young speaks in spiritual terms when discussing what prevented him from stepping six inches too far.
“It was an act of God,” said Young, who lives in Portland and is the son of Bev and Tom Carman.
The damage to the front of the Carmans’ home was so extensive that Tom Carman described it as a “train wreck.” Still, he spoke like he felt more fortunate than rattled.
“I can replace all this, but I can not replace a son,” Tom Carman said.
Shortly after the windstorm hit something else remarkable happened — four men with chain saws offered to help cut up the fallen tree and other wooden debris in the yard. The men waited patiently for two hours until Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative representatives indicated that it was safe to proceed. The volunteers then worked feverishly for close to two hours to clear the Carmans’ front yard of its debris.
“Even people I didn’t know were helping. They just jumped on it,” Tom Carman said. “It is amazing how people come together.”
Adam Young’s brother Tony Carman echoed this sentiment.
“It was a beautiful moment for humanity,” said Tony Carman, a La Grande resident.
The thunderstorm’s strong winds also hit the portion of V Avenue that runs directly across the south side of Greenwood Elementary School hard. One falling tree seriously damaged the rear portion of a Toyota owned by Cindy Willcoxon, a V Avenue resident.
Willcoxon was terrified when she saw clouds from the thunderstorm coming in because they had a funnel type look and she said they behaved like those of a tornado. She instantly tried to get her son into one of the safest places one can be during a tornado.
“I told my son to get into the bathtub,” Willcoxon said.
Willcoxon understands tornadoes well because her father grew up in Nebraska, where tornadoes are common, and told her a lot about their behavior.
Willcoxon said she remained rattled after the storm.
“I was so scared I could not sleep,” she said.
Wind readings at La Grande/Union County Airport indicate that there were gusts of up to 42 miles per hour on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton. The wind which hit north La Grande was likely much higher.
“The wind must have been blowing at least 50 to 60 miles per hour to create as much damage as it did,” said Roger Cloutier, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Power outages
The high winds damaged a number of electrical lines, leaving many homes without power. A total of 1,700 Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative members lost electrical power in La Grande and 1,000 members lost their electricity in the Elgin-Imbler area, according to Joe Hathaway of OTEC. Power in the Elgin-Imbler area was restored before or just after midnight and most homes and businesses in La Grande had their electricity back on by 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 1. All OTEC members in Union County had their power restored by 10 a.m. Thursday.
Union County OTEC crews, assisted by linemen called in from Baker County, worked for 13 to 14 straight hours to get power lines running again.
“It was an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Hathaway said.
Two power poles blown down by the high winds had to be replaced.
Wildfires ignited
The thunderstorm coincided with the outbreak of about 27 small wildfires in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. Lightning strikes from the storm ignited six of the fires and the causes of 10 are unknown, according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center’s website. All of the wildfires were one-tenth of an acre or less except for the three-acre Clear Fire 19 miles west of North Powder, whose cause is unknown. The Clear Fire today is contained and all of the others are controlled, according to Renae Crippen, manager of the Blue Mountain Dispatch Center.
High heat
The June 30 thunderstorm struck after another day of extreme heat. The high temperature for La Grande on June 30 was 104 degrees according to a reading at the Union County airport. At another La Grande area site the high temperature was 108 degrees according to an observer for the National Weather Service. Both readings topped La Grande’s previous June 30 record of 99 degrees.
The 108-degree mark ties La Grande’s all time record, first set July 18, 1960, according to data from the National Weather Service cited in The Observer at the time. The record was tied four decades later on July 13, 2002.
In Wallowa County the high at Joseph’s airport was 100 degrees on June 30, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures in Northeast Oregon were lower on Thursday, due in part to the Wednesday thunderstorm. The high for La Grande was 95 degrees and the top mark for Joseph was 93 degrees.
“The thunderstorm cooled down the air,” Cloutier said.
One reason, he said, is that it created cloud cover which reduced heat levels in the region on Thursday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting lower temperatures over the next fives with highs in La Grande projected to be between 97 and 86 degrees in La Grande and 91 and 82 in Joseph. The drop is expected because the high pressure system which has hovered over Northeast Oregon for at least the past week, one described by many as a heat dome, is now moving east, said Wade Earle, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pendleton. The high pressure system trapped hot air in the region and prevented cooler weather system from moving in.
Earle does not foresee Northeast Oregon being hit with a heat wave like the one which hit over the past week in which temperatures topping 100 degrees were the norm for quite some time.
“What we had was definitely way out of the ordinary,” Earle said.
The meteorologist does anticipate that the rest of the summer will be hotter than average. Earle said that some forecast models indicate that average temperatures will be five to 10 degrees above normal while others indicate they will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal.
