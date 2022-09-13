Smoky Mount Emily

Smoke lingers over Mount Emily on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The smoke from Wallowa County wildfires that has lingered in Union County for about the past five days is projected to be swept out starting late Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.

 Andrew Cutler/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The days of smoke and haze are set to end soon in Union County. 

The smoke from Wallowa County wildfires that has lingered in Union County for about the past five days is projected to be swept out starting late Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.

