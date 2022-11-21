Jake McDonald - hail damaged custom metal.jpg
Jake McDonald, of the Wallowa School District, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, points out hail damage to metal sections that were custom made for a remodel to the school's gymnasium.

 Katy Nesbitt/For EO Media Group, File

PENDLETON — Four local organizations — two in Union County and two in Wallowa County — were selected to receive grant funding from the Wildhorse Foundation, a community fund established by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

According to a press release from the foundation, the four local organizations are part of 16 organizations receiving more than $236,000 in the most recent round of funding. The grant awards range from $3,750 to $20,000 for projects in the areas of public health, public safety, arts, education and cultural activities.

