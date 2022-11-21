PENDLETON — Four local organizations — two in Union County and two in Wallowa County — were selected to receive grant funding from the Wildhorse Foundation, a community fund established by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
According to a press release from the foundation, the four local organizations are part of 16 organizations receiving more than $236,000 in the most recent round of funding. The grant awards range from $3,750 to $20,000 for projects in the areas of public health, public safety, arts, education and cultural activities.
“Despite seeing a drastic reduction in the number of applications we’ve been receiving, we’ll still manage to award over $1 million again this year,” Wildhorse Foundation Administrator Mary Liberty-Traughber said.
In Union County, the North Powder Rural Fire Protection District received more than $19,800 for equipment for response to remote locations. The Union County Fair Association was awarded $20,000 for furniture for the Community Building.
In Wallowa County, the Wallowa School District received $20,000 to help with restoration from the August hailstorm. Chief Joseph Days was awarded $20,000 to finish the ceiling and electrical work in the Thunder Room.
Since 2019, the Wildhorse Foundation has seen grant applications drop to less than half but 2023 grants already total over $980,000 for the first three quarters.
“We’d really like to see a larger number of applications each quarter. We’d also like to see applicants who’ve never applied before,” said Liberty-Traughber.
Established in 2001, the Wildhorse Foundation has, in total, awarded more than $18 million in grant funding to eligible government, Tribal and nonprofit organizations.
