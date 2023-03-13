Catherine Creek Community Center Holiday Market
The Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers perform during the holiday market at the Catherine Creek Community Center in Union on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The market was open throughout the afternoon prior to the Christmas Parade and Winter Wonderland tree lighting. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — Five Union County organizations, including two fire departments, are set to benefit in a big way.

The Wildhorse Foundation awarded a total of $64,260 in fourth quarter 2022 grants to the La Grande and Elgin Rural fire departments, the Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club, a youth music organization sending students from La Grande to the Music Camps at Wallowa Lake program and the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers Association.

