LA GRANDE — Five Union County organizations, including two fire departments, are set to benefit in a big way.
The Wildhorse Foundation awarded a total of $64,260 in fourth quarter 2022 grants to the La Grande and Elgin Rural fire departments, the Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club, a youth music organization sending students from La Grande to the Music Camps at Wallowa Lake program and the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers Association.
The La Grande Fire Department will receive $20,000 for the purchase of three Lucas chest compressors. The compressors will be used to deliver chest compressions for patients in cardiac arrest and will be used when firefighters are are in the midst of conducting a long series of manual chest compressions and need a break to prevent then from becoming fatigued.
The Elgin Rural Fire Department will receive $14,260 for the purchase of a training manikin for practicing cardio pulmonary resuscitation.
The Blue Mountain Singetrack Trails Club will receive $20,000 to help with the building of a pump track at Pioneer Park.
“We are grateful for the support the Wildhorse Foundation is is providing. This is really exciting," Sean Lerner, a member of the Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club, said.
Lerner teamed up with Jess Hagerdorn and Nicole Howard, who are also members of the Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club, to write the application for the Wildhorse grant.
A pump track features banked turns that cyclists are able to ride by pumping instead of pedaling. Cyclists generate the momentum they need by up and down body movements while standing on their pedals, instead of pedaling or pushing.
The pump track will be made of asphalt and cost $180,000. Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club is working with the La Grande Parks and Recreation Department in making plans for the track. Lerner said the parks department will provide in-kind services for the project.
Lerner said the Wildhorse grant may be used as matching grant funding for larger grants the Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club will apply for.
The Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers will receive a grant of $2,500 for its Rosin Dust Communication Project, which involves the production of a newsletter for members of the fiddle group, who live throughout the region.
“We are pretty excited about this. It is important because it keeps everyone updated," said Cindy Frick, treasurer of the Blue Mountain Old-Time Fiddlers, which plays throughout the region.
The grant will be used to purchase new computer equipment needed to continue publishing the musical group’s newsletter.
The fiddle group’s newsletter is published online and via paper for members who do not have access to computers.
The newsletter is known as the Rosin Dust Communication Project because violin rosin is critical to the function of violins, Frick said. A bow without rosin on it will not create sound when drawn across fiddle strings.
The Music Camps at Wallowa Lake program, whose operations are run at least partially out of La Grande, received $7,500 to help students cover tuition expenses.
The last three months of 2022 marked a record for the total amount awarded in a single quarter by the Wildhorse Foundation. The total awarded was $390,992. Twenty-nine organizations received grants ranging from $2,500 to $20,000 for projects in the areas of public health, public safety, arts, education and cultural activities.
The Wildhorse Foundation, a community fund established by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in 2001, has, in total, awarded over $18 million in grant funding to eligible government, tribal and charitable organizations.
