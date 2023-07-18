LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation has received a significant boost in funding with a grant of $16,000 from the Wildhorse Foundation.

The announcement was made last month during the GRH Foundation’s Healthier Together fundraising event, which proved to be a success, raising more than $200,000.

— The Observer

