A vehicle passes over Willow Creek Bridge on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Courtney Lane a few miles northwest of Imbler. The bridge is deteriorating and Union County and ODOT will begin a restoration project in about two years.
Willow Creek Bridge, shown here on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, is on Courtney Lane about 3 miles northwest of Imbler. Built in 1965, the bridge serves both residents and agriculture vehicles and has been targeted for restoration.
LA GRANDE — A bridge built when Lyndon Johnson was president is set to be restored.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday, May 11, to enter into an agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation to restore the Willow Creek Bridge on Courtney Lane about 3 miles northwest of Imbler.
The total project will cost an estimated $508,000, with the Oregon Department of Transportation picking up $456,000 of the tab and Union County handling the other $52,000. ODOT’s funding for the replacement will be provided by the Federal Highway Bridge Replacement Program, according to Union County Public Works Director Doug Wright.
The Willow Creek Bridge was built in 1965 and age has taken a toll on the structure, which was selected by the ODOT Bridge Selection Committee for replacement. Wright said the bridge is supported by timber piles that are showing signs of decay. The timber piles will be replaced by steel piles during the restoration process.
The restoration work will not begin for about two years, Wright said. This is because of the time needed to get environmental permits and to complete the design.
The Willow Creek Bridge serves an important role because Courtney Lane is used by agricultural vehicles and local residents. Courtney Lane is also used as a detour route when Highway 82 is closed, Wright said.
