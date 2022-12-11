Winding Waters Clinic1

Winding Waters Medical Clinic, Enterprise, received a grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation to aid in the construction of Winding Waters’ Wallowa Integrated Primary Care Clinic, which will be located at the corner of West Seventh Street and Highway 82.

 Josh Rindfleisch/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

ENTERPRISE — A health clinic in Wallowa County has received a $100,000 grant for the construction of a primary care clinic.

Winding Waters Medical Clinic, Enterprise, received the grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation, which funds grants to promote the health, wellness and disease prevention of residents in a three-state, nine-county area — Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman in Washington; and Wallowa in Oregon.

