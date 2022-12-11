Winding Waters Medical Clinic, Enterprise, received a grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation to aid in the construction of Winding Waters’ Wallowa Integrated Primary Care Clinic, which will be located at the corner of West Seventh Street and Highway 82.
ENTERPRISE — A health clinic in Wallowa County has received a $100,000 grant for the construction of a primary care clinic.
Winding Waters Medical Clinic, Enterprise, received the grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation, which funds grants to promote the health, wellness and disease prevention of residents in a three-state, nine-county area — Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman in Washington; and Wallowa in Oregon.
The grant will help with the construction of Winding Waters’ Wallowa Integrated Primary Care Clinic. The 6,480-square-foot clinic will host medical, dental and mental health providers, as well as a retail pharmacy and community meeting space.
"Our team and our patients are immensely grateful for the support of the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation," Winding Waters Chief Executive Officer Nic Powers said. "Our temporary medical clinic in the Telephone Building, owned by Nora Hawkins, is already making a difference in Wallowa. This new clinic will provide access to our full range of services five days a week and will bring more family-wage jobs to Wallowa."
Winding Waters Medical Clinic is a nonprofit community health center serving Wallowa County that provides comprehensive medical, dental, mental health, pharmacy and alternative and complementary care at locations in Wallowa, Enterprise, and Joseph, including at Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
