WALLOWA — A nonprofit clinic in Wallowa County received a grant as part of Congress’ fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package.

Winding Waters Wallowa Clinic was awarded $386,000 and the funds will be be used to purchase dental equipment for the new clinic, significantly expanding access to dental care in Wallowa. When this project is complete, residents of Wallowa will have access to integrated dental care close to home. 

