WALLOWA — A nonprofit clinic in Wallowa County received a grant as part of Congress’ fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package.
Winding Waters Wallowa Clinic was awarded $386,000 and the funds will be be used to purchase dental equipment for the new clinic, significantly expanding access to dental care in Wallowa. When this project is complete, residents of Wallowa will have access to integrated dental care close to home.
Winding Waters’ Chief Executive Officer Nic Powers said legislators see this project as a good investment that will allow improved access to integrated dental care and will benefit patients and taxpayers alike by preventing avoidable emergency department visits, reducing the severity of chronic conditions such as diabetes and improving overall oral health and wellness.
The grant was announced by Oregon U.S. sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.
“No one knows the unique needs of communities across Oregon like the folks living and working in them,” said Merkley, who helped drive inclusion of Oregon projects as the only Oregon member of Congress from either chamber to serve on the Appropriations Committee since Sen. Mark Hatfield.
The grant was one of 145 Oregon community-initiated projects spread out among bills produced by the Appropriations subcommittees.
“These investments represent the best of the ‘Oregon Way,’ namely that Oregonians in communities all across the state pulled together to determine their local quality-of-life solutions that will keep people safe and generate jobs that strengthen the economy,” Wyden said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.