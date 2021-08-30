LA GRANDE — Cooler air from the Pacific Ocean will keep temperatures lower than average for the next three days in Northeastern Oregon.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting that La Grande will have high a temperature of 71 degrees on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 73 degrees on Sept. 1, and 77 degrees on Sept. 2, all below average for this time of year. La Grande’s average temperature for Aug. 31 is 82 degrees, and both Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 average 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service
Enterprise’s forecast calls for highs of 70 degrees on Aug. 31, 71 degrees on Sept. 1, and 73 degrees on Sept. 2.
The relatively cool weather in Northeastern Oregon is due to westerly winds from the Pacific Ocean that should be blowing colder air into the Northwest, according to Jim Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Temperatures are projected to warm up at the end of the week and early in the weekend. The National Western Service is forecasting that La Grande will have high temperatures of 81 degrees on Sept. 3 and 84 degrees on Sept. 4. Enterprise is expected to have highs of near 78 degrees on Sept. 3 and near 80 degrees on Sept. 4.
A weak high pressure system that will block westerly winds will cause the rise in temperatures, Smith said. The high pressure system will move out around Sept. 5.
“It will be short lived,” he said, adding westerly winds will return Sept. 6.
Low temperatures in La Grande’s are forecast to be 42 degrees on Aug. 31, 44 degrees on Sept. 1, and 47 degrees on Sept. 2. Enterprise is projected to have significantly colder lows of 32 degrees on Aug. 31, 34 degrees on Sept. 1, and 36 degrees on Sept. 2. The sub 40-degree temperatures will help develop frost in the Enterprise area each of the next three days, according to Smith.
“There will be frost in areas where there are cooler air pockets protected from wind,” he said.
No frost is forecast in La Grande at least through Sept. 5.
Air quality is projected to be strong at least until Sept. 1 in both La Grande and Enterprise, according to IQAir, an air quality monitoring website.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
