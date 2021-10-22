LA GRANDE — A windy and wet weekend is ahead for Union and Wallowa counties.
Wind will be the strongest on Sunday, Oct. 24, according to the National Weather Service. La Grande is expected to receive winds as high as 40 mph and Joseph will receive winds 20-30 mph, according to Mike Vescio, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The winds, which will be coming in from the south, will be brought in from a low pressure system arriving on Oct. 24 from the Pacific Coast.
On the precipitation side, the National Weather Service is forecasting that La Grande will have a 50% chance of rain on Oct. 23, a 90% of rain on Oct. 24 and a 50% chance on Oct. 25. Enterprise will have a 40% chance of rain after 11 a.m. on Oct. 23, a 80-90% chance of rain on Oct. 24 and also is likely to have rain on Oct. 25. The accumulations of rain each day are not expected to not exceed one tenth of an inch.
Enterprise has a chance of receiving snow on Oct. 24 after 5 a.m. and a likely chance of snow after 2 a.m. Oct., 25, according to the National Weather Service.
La Grande’s high temperatures are projected to be 54 degrees on Oct. 23, 51 degrees on Oct, 24 and 54 degrees on Oct. 25. Enterprises’s highs will be 51 on Oct. 23, 49 on Oct. 24 and 50 on Oct. 25.
La Grande’s low temperatures will be 40 degrees on Oct. 23, 41 on Oct. 24 and 39 on Oct. 25. Enterprise’s low will be chillier — 30 degrees on Oct. 23, 35 degrees on Oct. 24 and 27 degrees on Oct. 25.
