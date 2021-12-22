Bob and Judy Jensen pose for a photo outside The Potter’s House at 1601 Sixth St., La Grande, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The Potter’s House won the first-place Scrooge’s Best Business Award in the county-wide holiday decorations contest.
LA GRANDE — This year’s Union County holiday decorating competition received nearly 200 entries, lighting up the county with holiday spirit.
The Union County Chamber of Commerce partnered with John J. Howard and Associates and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative to judge the entries and provide awards in four categories, according to a press release announcing the winners of the third annual contest.
“It felt like the whole county came together to really up the holiday spirit this year,” Suzannah Moore-Hemann, the chamber’s chief executive officer, said.
Categories were judged based on theme, creativity, overall showmanship and energy efficiency — including LED lights and nonenergy decorations. Winners received a combination of award certificates, energy credit certificates from OTEC and custom yard trophies.
The release from the chamber announced the Scrooge’s Best Business Award was given to The Potter’s House, 1601 Sixth St., La Grande, for its “combination of classic and fun decor (make sure to check out Santa with his custom mug).” Runner-up was Falk’s Mini Mart, 363 N. Main St., Union, “an excellent commitment to lighting up the night.”
The Candy Cane Lane Neighborhood Award was given to the houses of South 20th Street, La Grande, including a close neighbor on Foothill Road. It was a difficult choice, reported the chamber, among several La Grande neighborhoods, including last year’s winners on G Avenue and new nominees on Modelaire Drive and Ridge Road.
Grinch’s Spirit — given to the house with unique, clever or just plain impressive decorations — was presented to 10203 Leonard Lane, Island City, for its layers upon layers of lights. Following closely was 1511 T Ave., La Grande, for “visual stimulation in every direction,” as reported in the press release.
The 2021 Santa’s Choice Award for best house went to 70408 Valley View Road, Elgin. The “Cowboy Christmas” display has grown each year of the homeowners’ 17 years of marriage.
Also considered for the top Santa’s Choice were 755 Fifth St., North Powder; last year’s winner, 516 E. Fulton, Union; 10715 S. McAlister, Island City; and 1307 ½ Hall St., La Grande.
A map of the nominated houses and businesses — which were visited Saturday, Dec. 18, by participants of the Light Up the Night Holiday Lights Caravan, a joint event co-hosted by La Grande Main Street Downtown and the Union County Chamber — is available at the chamber’s office, 207 Depot St. La Grande, and at www.visitunioncounty.org.
