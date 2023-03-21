FLORA — A juvenile wolf from the WA139 group of wolves was shot and killed in the Flora area by a producer with a lethal removal permit Sunday, March 19, on private land in Wallowa County where livestock was present, according to a press release.
The producer experienced an additional depredation the previous morning when three yearling calves were killed by wolves in the same pasture as the previous three depredations.
The producer’s permit allows for the take of one additional wolf and is valid until April 11.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized lethal removal of chronically depredating wolves from the WA139 group in Wallowa County. The pack is a group of at least five wolves that includes the radio-collared WA139 from the Tucannon Pack in Washington.
The producer requested the permit after three separate confirmed depredations in a three-day period that killed four yearling cows and injured one despite the use of nonlethal measures, including increased human presence and hazing with a firearm.
The permit allows the landowner or their agent to kill up to two wolves near their private land pasture when livestock are present.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.