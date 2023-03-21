FLORA — A juvenile wolf from the WA139 group of wolves was shot and killed in the Flora area by a producer with a lethal removal permit Sunday, March 19, on private land in Wallowa County where livestock was present, according to a press release.

The producer experienced an additional depredation the previous morning when three yearling calves were killed by wolves in the same pasture as the previous three depredations.

