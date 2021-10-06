LA GRANDE — A wolf pack in Union County north of Elgin has killed 12 ewe sheep and injured two guard dogs protecting sheep over the past week or so, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The attacks are attributed to the Balloon Tree Pack, according to ODFW investigations.
That pack’s breeding pair produced pups for the first time in 2020, with at least three surviving through the end of that year.
Attack on sheep
An employee of a sheep rancher found three dead adult ewes on Sept. 29 on a private, timbered pasture, according to ODFW.
Officials from ODFW and from the federal USDA Wildlife Service agency arrived on Sept. 30 and found four more dead ewes.
Wildlife Service employees then found three more dead ewes on Oct. 1, and one dead and one injured ewe on Oct. 1. Workers euthanized the injured ewe that day.
All the sheep were in the same pasture. Officials estimated the sheep were attacked the night of Sept. 28.
ODFW employees examined seven sheep carcasses on Sept. 30, three on Oct. 1 and two on Oct. 4. All had pre-mortem wounds, with tissue trauma up to two inches deep and tooth scrapes consistent with wolf attacks on sheep, according to ODFW reports.
Attack on guard dogs
On the morning of Oct. 1, a sheep herder found two injured Kangal guard dogs on an industrial timberland grazing allotment.
The herder told ODFW employees that at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 1 he heard an apparent fight between his guard dog and an unknown predator, with barking and growling.
Biologists examined both guard dogs. One had a six-inch-long area of matted blood on its throat and the left side of its neck that was dripping blood. The dog was agitated and could not be held for further examination, according to an ODFW report.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.