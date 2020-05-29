UNION COUNTY — State biologists reported wolves from a pack in the northern Wallowa Mountains injured a 200-pound calf on private land in Union County this week.
According to a report from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a rancher found the injured 6-week-old calf Monday evening. The rancher took the calf to a veterinarian for treatment and reported the case to ODFW.
Biologists examined the calf on Tuesday and found puncture wounds, tooth scrapes and areas of missing muscle tissue and hide.
“The location, size and severity of injuries are consistent with confirmed wolf attacks,” according to the state wildlife department report.
The attack happened two to three days before the examination, according to the report.
The agency attributed the attack to the Clark Creek Pack, which produced at least two pups in 2019.
According to fish and wildlife, the pack lives in the northern parts of the Catherine Creek and Minam units.
ODFW also reported a livestock producer gathering cattle May 21 in large public land grazing allotment in Wallowa County’s Swamp Creek area found an injured 2-month-old calf. The 130-pound calf “had a large area of missing hide and muscle tissue from the back of the right rear leg,” the report stated.
Fish and wildlife reported the depredation occurred within the Chesnimnus Pack area.
