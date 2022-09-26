ELGIN — The Balloon Tree Pack north of Elgin has struck again.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has determined that wolves from the pack killed a 110-bound sheep on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and a 120-pound sheep on or about Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to the Livestock Depredation Investigation Report on the ODFW’s website.
The sheep killed on or about Sept. 20 was found on private commercial timber land by a herder. The sheep had been dead about eight hours when an investigation began into its death on Sept. 20, according to the ODFW.
The ODFW determined the sheep had been killed by a wolf attack because of the type of wounds it had. The wounds included canine tooth punctures 1/4 of an inch in diameter and tooth scrapes up to 3-1/2 inches long on the neck of the sheep.
“The evidence present on the carcass is consistent with wolf attacks on sheep," the report on the ODFW’s website stated.
The sheep killed on Sept 7 was also found by a herder on private commercial timber land. The ODFW began investigating the case on Sept. 8, less than 24 hours after the sheep had been killed. The injuries suffered by the sheep included three to four canine punctures on the neck behind the head.
The Balloon Tree Pack has now killed at least six domestic animals in 2022. The ODFW earlier confirmed that the Balloon Tree Pack also killed three goats in the Palmer Junction area July 14.
The area the Balloon Tree Pack has been active in is more than 100 square miles and begins 3 miles north of Elgin.
