ELGIN — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported wolves outside Elgin likely killed a sheep guard dog.
The morning of Saturday, Aug. 29, a sheep herder found the carcass of a 100-pound livestock guard dog on a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment near a sheep band night penning area, according to the ODFW livestock depredation investigation report. The state agency was contacted at about 9 p.m. and investigated the following morning.
The dog’s carcass was fully intact and had not been scavenged. The animal may have been dead 24-36 hours prior to the investigation. A necropsy revealed the dog suffered numerous severe canine bites before dying.
"The premortem bite wounds are a clear sign of predator attack," according to the report, "and the size, severity and location of injuries are consistent with other wolf/dog conflicts."
The state wildlife department also reported the wolves of the Ruckel Ridge Pack are the likely culprits.
