ISLAND CITY — A successful food drive stocked the pantry at Shelter From the Storm in Island City courtesy of Woodgrain Lumber.
The Idaho-based company delivered nearly 1,500 pounds of food to the local nonprofit that helps survivors of interpersonal violence, lining the pantries and hallways with food and supplies.
Staff at the shelter said it’s far more than they were expecting, and they still are determining the best way to store the excess food. The gift came at a time when the pandemic has severely limited fundraising activities.
“It’s been pretty rough this year, just because of COVID. We haven’t had a whole lot of opportunity to get fundraising done,” said Roszanne Moldovan, a crisis response advocate with Shelter From the Storm. “We’ve had people who have donated to us personally.”
Woodgrain runs a food drive for the shelter each year, usually bringing in around 500-800 pounds of donated goods. This year, they nearly doubled that. Workers at the mill donate the food.
“It’s so impressive that they’ve not only come together and made this happen but also went above and beyond when people are struggling,” said Krista Evans, program manager at the shelter.
The donation comes during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, an annual campaign in April that aims to broaden awareness about sexual assault and prevention and raises funds to support survivors and advocates.
Throughout the month, the shelter plans several events to raise awareness about sexual assault.
The online exhibit “What I Was Wearing” became available Friday, April 2. The exhibit contains stories of sexual assault survivors in Union County. You can find a link to the exhibit and more at www.unioncountysfs.org/awareness. (Shelter From the Storm warns this contains depictions and scenarios of sexual violence.)
The nonprofit also is hosting its annual Soup Supper drive — although with changes to accommodate social distancing requirements — as well as handing out bags with resources to college students about sexual assault, including how to report an assault and what to do if you or a friend is assaulted.
As an additional way to get the word out, the Shelter From the Storm has placed teal ribbons on lampposts along Adams Avenue in La Grande containing information about Sexual Assault Awareness Month, commonly cited statistics about assault and a link to the shelter’s website and phone number.
Shelter From the Storm also is encouraging community members to wear jeans for “Denim Day” on April 28 — a gesture that came after an Italian court overturned a rape conviction in 1998 of a 45-year-old driving instructor, stating the victim had to have helped him remove her “very tight jeans.”
In protest, women members of the Italian Parliament wore denim jeans the next day. The movement has become a worldwide protest.
