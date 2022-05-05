The Union County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday, May 4, to enter into an agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation to replace the Woodruff Lane Catherine Creek Bridge, about 3 miles northeast of Hot Lake.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday, May 4, to enter into an agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation to replace the Woodruff Lane Catherine Creek Bridge, about 3 miles northeast of Hot Lake.
The bridge project will cost $2.5 million, with the Oregon Department of Transportation picking up $2.25 million of the tab and Union County handling the other $250,000. ODOT’s funding for the replacement will be provided by the Federal Highway Bridge Replacement Program, according to Union County Public Works Director Doug Wright.
The Woodruff Lane Catherine Creek Bridge is 77-feet long and 22-feet wide and was built in 1930, but age has taken a toll on the structure.
“It is structurally deficient," Wright said.
The bridge was selected by the ODOT Bridge Selection Committee for replacement.
The bridge, made of steel and wood, will be replaced by a concrete slab span structure that will have new approaches and a guardrail. It will be designed to have a life of up to 100 years, Wright said.
The current Woodruff Lane Catherine Creek Bridge has a load limit of 24 tons which means heavy agricultural equipment cannot be driven over it. It also means that in the event of something like a fire in the area on the west side of the bridge, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles would have to use a 3-mile detour to bypass the bridge to reach the fire.
Construction of the bridge will not begin for at least two years, Wright said, because the length of time design work will take.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
