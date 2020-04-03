LA GRANDE — Oregon Department of Transportation crews and contractors are beginning work on a project that will significantly dull the troubles caused by jackknifed trucks in Ladd Canyon.
ODOT is starting work on the final phase of the $30 million Ladd Canyon Freight Improvement Project. It calls for the installation of a 1.5-mile-long eastbound lane starting from the west entrance of Ladd Canyon. It will run from milepost 269.5 to 271.
The expanded space should reduce the number of times the state road agency has to close the freeway through Ladd Canyon for trucks blocking lanes after jackknifing or stalling, said ODOT spokesperson Tom Strandberg. He explained if a truck crashes in the future on the three-lane road, traffic will be able to move around while crews clear the wreck. Now when this happens, the freeway often must be closed.
Preliminary work on the installation of the third lane will be conducted over the next two weeks. There will be some lane closures during this time in the work zone.
"There will be a lot of activity through the canyon during this week, so please do drive with caution," said ODOT's Mike Remily, manager of Ladd Canyon Freight Improvement Project, in a news release.
Strandberg said the work this spring will involve blasting and earthwork.
"They will be building up the base for the third lane," he said.
A 50-mile-per-hour speed limit will be in place from now until the project wraps this fall.
Strandberg said ODOT employees and contractors will be adhering to COVID-19 prevention guidelines, including social distancing.
"They understand how critical these requirements are," Strandberg said.
He said a number of precautions will be relatively easy for workers to adhere to because much of the work involves driving inside the cabs of equipment.
The project is resuming after starting in April 2019, when crews widened the shoulders of the east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 84 for 10 miles between La Grande and Ladd Canyon, removed a bridge and installed a concrete box-like culvert large enough to accommodate semitrailers. Eliminating the bridge was beneficial because it tended to get icy.
Strandberg explained bridges usually freeze first in cold conditions because they are sandwiched between cold air. The adjacent road by contrast freezes later because only its top surface is exposed to frigid air while the bottom remains insulated in soil.
Strandberg said ODOT later will collect data to determine the effects the new culvert is having on road closures.
