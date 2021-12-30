MISSION — Twenty-five years ago, Umatilla Tribal Judge William Johnson was troubled that judgments made in tribal courts weren’t always upheld off reservation.
If a tribal judge in one of the nine federally recognized Indian tribes in Oregon granted a restraining order, required child support or suspended someone’s driver’s license, the defendant could escape the order by simply moving off the reservation into another jurisdiction. To be protected, domestic violence victims needed to stay on the reservation or get another restraining order in a state circuit court.
Johnson, now in his fourth 10-year term as chief justice for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, spent a quarter century trying to change this. His efforts came to fruition this year when Oregon legislators passed Senate Bill 183, which extends full faith and credit to judgments, decrees and orders to all federally recognized Indian tribes.
Johnson, appearing remotely from his office, testified to the Senate’s judiciary committee in March. The judge, who said “Good morning,” in Cayuse and introduced himself as Grey Wolf, explained the situation.
“The reality is that tribal geographic jurisdiction is often very small and it is easy for a person to simply move and never return in order to avoid enforcement of a tribal court order,” Johnson told the senators. “The lack of full faith and credit of tribal court orders undermines tribal sovereignty by stripping tribes of the real-world ability to enforce many court orders. This needs to be remedied.”
All senators present voted “aye” and House judiciary committee members later followed suit. In June, Gov. Kate Brown signed the bill that becomes law on Jan. 1.
The moment was a sweet one for Johnson. The world had just gotten a little more fair.
The law’s passage attracted the notice of Oregon State Bar President David Wade, who unexpectedly telephoned Johnson one afternoon. Johnson picked up the phone with trepidation.
“I thought I was in trouble with the Oregon State Bar,” Johnson recalled.
Wade quickly allayed his fears. He told Johnson that he had decided to bestow on him “The President’s Special Award of Appreciation,” a discretionary award not presented every year.
“I said I’d be glad to accept, but it wasn’t just me,” said Johnson.
During the online award ceremony in October, Wade described Johnson in glowing terms.
“Twenty-five years ago, Judge Johnson began a campaign to have tribal court judgments be recognized in Oregon courts,” Wade said. “Judge Johnson had built the Confederated Tribes court into a professional organization worthy of all the other courts in Oregon. He faced immense resistance, mostly borne of ignorance about how tribal courts operate. It took him 25 years, but in 2021, the Oregon Legislature passed the statute giving full faith and credit to tribal court judgments in Oregon courts. Now tribal court defendants cannot avoid support awards or domestic violence restraining orders simply because they do not reside on the reservation. It is a tremendous achievement.”
Johnson keeps the shiny plaque he received in his office at the Nixyaawii Governance Center, perhaps as a reminder to never stop dreaming.
Johnson, the first member of the CTUIR to graduate law school and pass the Oregon State bar exam, came to the law serendipitously after he read a Newsweek article in the early 1970s that reported there were only two Indian lawyers in the country at the time. Johnson liked the idea of increasing those numbers. The Pendleton High School graduate did his undergrad work at Oregon State University and then studied law at the University of Oregon.
After a stint as a prosecutor for Lane County, he headed back home to practice. Still in his 20s, he simultaneously served as both chairman of the CTUIR Board of Trustees and chairman of the CTUIR General Council — the only tribal member ever to do that. In 1980, he began serving as associate judge in the Umatilla Tribal Court and then acting chief judge. His first term as chief judge began in 1988.
In 2011, at Johnson’s urging, the CTUIR Board of Trustees voted to create an independent judiciary with separation of powers. This was a necessary move, he said, that ensured the court was autonomous from tribal government.
Behind the bench, Johnson has a reputation for being imposing yet courteous and respectful, and for injecting humor. He said he considers tribal customs and traditions while meting out justice and he is mindful that his native language has no word for judge, the closest being a word that means decider.
In his tribal courtroom, Johnson presides over criminal cases, juvenile cases, traffic infractions, contract disputes and whatever else lands before him. Behind his bench hang three flags: CTUIR, Oregon and the United States. While tribal courts and non-tribal courts aren’t mirror images of each other, he said, many of the codes are similar to federal laws.
Johnson has long advocated the federal Violence Against Women Act, which covers some of the same ground as the new Oregon law. The CTUIR was selected for a pilot program to prosecute non-Indians for domestic violence against Indians on the reservation. When VAWA was reauthorized in 2013, it included new provisions addressing violence against Native women by restoring tribal jurisdiction over non-Native perpetrators of domestic violence that occurred on tribal land. In 2014, the CTUIR was one of only three tribes initially allowed to participate in the program.
Domestic violence is the only crime for which non-Indians currently can be prosecuted. Clamping down on domestic violence remains one of Johnson’s passions. Native American women are 10 times more likely to be murdered than other Americans. The U.S. Department of Justice reports tribal women are more likely to experience rape and domestic violence, often at the hands of a non-Indian perpetrator.
This new Oregon law offers positive change.
“This is a long time coming,” Johnson said, “and benefits tribal nation judicial systems as well as all who use those systems by promoting certainty and uniformity.”
