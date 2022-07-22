LA GRANDE — A La Grande woman, Vanessa Durfee, 26, the daughter of Sharee Henderson and Ed Durfee of Elgin, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at her residence on Sunday, July 17.

Her 6-year-old daughter found her unresponsive and alerted Vanessa’s partner, Troy Jones, who immediately called 911 for emergency medical assistance. According to her aunt, Sandra Roda, Durfee was intubated and admitted July 17 to the intensive care unit at Grande Ronde Hospital, where she has undergone tests to determine the cause of her condition. To date no medical reason can be ascertained.

