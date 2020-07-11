BRAZIL — A lighting bolt from Halloween in 2018 that tore across the sky over Brazil was record setting.
The World Meteorological Organization recently reported the “megaflash” was the longest lightning bolt ever recorded, stretching 440 miles.
That’s about 10 miles longer than the drive from Portland to Boise.
Using new satellite lightning imagery technology, the committee of scientists confirmed the epic bolt was more than twice as long as the previous record-holder, a 200-mile-long streak of lighting that blazed over Oklahoma in 2007.
The WMO’s Committee on Weather and Climate Extremes, which maintains official records of global, hemispheric and regional extremes, also reported a new record for the duration of a single flash of lightning.
An electrical discharge on March 4, 2019, over northern Argentina crackled for 16.73 seconds.
The previous record for duration was for a single lightning flash that lasted continuously for 7.74 seconds on Aug. 30, 2012, over Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, France.
Randall Cerveny, chief rapporteur of Weather and Climate Extremes for WMO, said, “These are extraordinary records from single lightning flash events. Environmental extremes are living measurements of what nature is capable, as well as scientific progress in being able to make such assessments. It is likely that even greater extremes still exist, and that we will be able to observe them as lightning detection technology improves.”
Recent advances in space-based lightning mapping offer the ability to measure flash extent and duration continuously over broad geospatial domains, according to the report from the World Meteorological Organization.
These include the Geostationary Lightning Mappers on the R-series Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites that recorded the new lightning records, and their orbiting counterparts from Europe (the Meteosat Third Generation (MTG) Lightning Imager) and China (FY-4 Lightning Mapping Imager).
The space-based instruments will provide near-global coverage of total lightning, the World Meteorological Organization reported, including the hotspots for Mesoscale Convective System thunderstorms, which has the dynamics to create extraordinary megaflashes over the Great Plains in North America, and the La Plata basin in South America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.