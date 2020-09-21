WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday, Sept. 21, he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and just days before the first presidential election debate.
Trump told "Fox & Friends" he had a list of five finalists, "probably four," and that he is pushing for a confirmation vote before Election Day. Democrats have howled in protest, pointing to the hypocrisy of Republicans for rushing through a pick so close to the election after refusing to do so for President Barack Obama in 2016.
The impending clash over the vacant seat — when to fill it and with whom — has scrambled the stretch run of a presidential race for a nation already reeling from the pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 people, left millions unemployed and heightened partisan tensions and anger. Democratic nominee Joe Biden has urged a delay in a nomination, declaring the next president should fill the seat.
Ginsburg, 87, died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer.
The president and his fellow Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who will control the timing of the confirmation hearings and vote, have pushed back against the 2016 comparison, noting Trump could win again and saying that, unlike four years ago, the same party controlled both the White House and the Senate.
"We have the presidency and the Senate and we have plenty of time," Trump said. "I think that would be good for the Republican Party and I think it would be good for everybody to get it over with."
Trump allowed he would accept a vote in the lame duck period after Election Day but made clear his preference would be that it occur by Nov. 3.
Announcing a nominee on Friday or Saturday would leave less than 40 days for the Senate to hold a confirmation vote before the election. No nominee has won confirmation that quickly since Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court in 1981. O’Connor was confirmed 99-0 just over a month after she was nominated by President Ronald Reagan.
