Capitol Police on Jan. 6, 2021, confront supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, center with fur hat, outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other.