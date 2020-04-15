Warren backs BidenWASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, the latest of the former vice president’s onetime White House rivals to back him as the Democratic Party moves to project unity against President Donald Trump going into the November election.

“Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods,” Warren said in a nearly four-minute video announcing her decision. “And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American.”

The Massachusetts senator’s doesn’t carry the political heft it might have if she had endorsed Biden over Sanders weeks ago. Nonetheless, her announcement now could fuel speculation that Biden may choose her as a running mate.

Chicago pileup closes expresswayCHICAGO — Portions of a Chicago expressway left icy by a wintry blast that brought overnight snowfall led to a pileup involving of dozens of vehicles early Wednesday, sending 14 people to hospitals, officials said.

About 50 vehicles were involved in the 5 a.m. pileup along the Kennedy Expressway, the Chicago Fire Department said. The crash prompted Illinois State Police to close all of the expressway’s southbound lanes near Chicago.

The National Weather Service said temperatures fell below freezing and state police were urging people to stay off local roadways.

NBC’s Peacock launching in JulyNEW YORK — NBCUniversal says its video-streaming service Peacock will launch in July as planned, even though just a handful of its original series will be ready.

The service was meant to have a mix of originals, classic shows and movies, and current NBC programming. Original shows are key to hooking consumers inundated with new streaming services, but the coronavirus pandemic has largely shut down Hollywood production.

Alabama officer charged with murderBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama police detective fatally shot a woman as part of a “love triangle” dispute with a colleague, authorities said.

Birmingham police Detective Alfreda Fluker, 39, was charged Tuesday with murder in the Friday killing of Kanisha Nicole Fuller. Fluker was also charged with the attempted murder of Detective Mario Theodore White, her coworker at the Birmingham Police Department.

Crime Reduction Team.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at a Birmingham park found Fuller, 43, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was hospitalized and later pronounced dead.

Fuller was found inside an unmarked Birmingham police vehicle that was assigned to White, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said. White was there too, but he wasn’t wounded. There is no indication White called 911 following the shooting, authorities said.

Investigators determined Fluker was the shooter and she was arrested Saturday morning. It’s unclear whether Fluker had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Fluker has been with the department for about 15 years. White is on leave pending the investigation. Additional details regarding the shooting weren’t immediately released.

Smith said he didn’t know the exact relationship between White, Fluker and Fuller but said both women at one point were in a relationship with White.

“It’s something that’s been going on for a little while,” he said, “but without our knowledge.”