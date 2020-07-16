CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Planet Earth is about to invade Mars — big time.
The United States, China and the United Arab Emirates are sending unmanned spacecraft to the red planet in quick succession beginning this week, in the most sweeping effort yet to seek signs of ancient microscopic life while scouting out the place for future astronauts.
The U.S. is dispatching a six-wheeled rover the size of a car, named Perseverance, to collect rock samples that will be brought back to Earth for analysis in about a decade.
Each spacecraft will travel more than 300 million miles before reaching Mars next February. It takes at least six to seven months for a spacecraft to loop out beyond Earth’s orbit and sync up with Mars’ more distant orbit around the sun.
Scientists want to know what Mars was like billions of years ago when its rivers, lakes and oceans may have allowed simple, tiny organisms to flourish before the planet morphed into the barren, wintry desert world it is today.
“Trying to confirm that life existed on another planet, it’s a tall order. It has a very high burden of proof,” said Perseverance’s project scientist, Ken Farley of Caltech in Pasadena, California.
A one-month window when Mars and Earth are in ideal alignment dictates the timing of the launches to minimize travel time and fuel use. Such a window opens once every 26 months.
Only the U.S. has successfully put spacecraft on Mars, doing it eight times, beginning with the twin Vikings in 1976. Two NASA landers are now operating there, InSight and Curiosity. Six other spacecraft are exploring the planet from orbit: three U.S., two European and one from India.
The United Arab Emirates and China are looking to join the elite club.
The UAE spacecraft, named Amal, which is Arabic for Hope, is an orbiter scheduled to rocket away Thursday from Japan on what will be the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. The spacecraft was built in partnership with the University of Colorado Boulder.
Controlled from Dubai, the weather station will strive for an exceptionally high Martian orbit of 13,670 miles by 27,340 miles to study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change.
China will launch its rover and an orbiter sometime around July 23. The mission is named Tianwen, or Questions for Heaven.
NASA is shooting for a launch on July 30 from Cape Canaveral.
Perseverance is set to touch down in Jezero Crater, an ancient river delta and lake. China’s smaller rover will aim for an easier, flatter target.
To reach the surface, both spacecraft will have to plunge through Mars’ hazy red skies in what has been dubbed “seven minutes of terror” — the most difficult and riskiest part of putting spacecraft on the planet. Perseverance’s cameras will shoot color video of the rover’s descent, providing humanity’s first look at a parachute billowing open at Mars, while microphones capture the sounds.
Jezero Crater is full of boulders, cliffs and sand dunes, any one of which could end Perseverance’s mission. Brand-new guidance and parachute-triggering technology will help steer the craft away from hazards. Ground controllers will be helpless, given the 10 minutes it takes radio transmissions to travel one-way between Earth and Mars.
Jezero Crater is worth the risks, according to scientists who chose it over 60 other potential sites.
Where there was water — and Jezero was apparently flush with it 3.5 billion years ago — there may have been life, though it was probably simple microbial life. But those microbes may have left telltale marks in the sediment layers.
Perseverance will hunt for rocks containing such biological signatures. The rover also will attempt to produce oxygen from the carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere. Extracted oxygen could someday be used by astronauts on Mars for breathing as well as for making rocket propellant.
The tab for Perseverance’s mission is close to $3 billion. The UAE’s project costs $200 million, not including mission operations. China has not disclosed its costs.
