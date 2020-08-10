Yogi Dalal hugs his daughter Jigisha Monday, Aug. 10, after she arrived at the family food and liquor store and as his other daughter Kajal, left, bows her head after the family business was vandalized in downtown Chicago. Chicago’s police commissioner says more than 100 people were arrested following a night of looting and unrest that left several officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city.