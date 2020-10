Asian swamp eels are on display Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, for sale at a market in the Chinatown neighborhood of the Manhattan borough of New York. New York state and city wildlife officials say it’s too soon to know the local impact of exotic eels dumped into a Brooklyn lake in September 2020. The nonnative eel species has been illegally released into freshwater bodies in at least eight U.S. states, including New York.