Police detain drivers in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night Sept. 30, and into Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, to come to the "sideshow" in Reno, Police Lt. Michael Browett said.
RENO, Nev. — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday Sept. 30 and into Saturday, Oct. 1, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said.
Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from San Francisco and Portland to come to the "sideshow" in Reno, Police Lt. Michael Browett said.
The disturbances started late Sept. 30 as several hundred cars and their occupants met in the parking lot of a still-open Walmart store. Police tried to break up the crowds and drivers sped off, meeting up again at several intersections and industrial parks into the morning of Oct. 1. A dozen people were arrested, 14 cars impounded and 33 people were issued citations.
Browett said Reno is just the latest city to see late-night takeovers by auto enthusiasts who ignore law enforcement efforts to stop the illegal and dangerous activity.
"I don't know what the underlying movement is with this group, but it goes a little beyond cars," Browett said. "They're very anti-authoritarian, and they basically just show up and do whatever they want."
Cities across the country have been dealing with similar issues in recent years, including Phoenix, San Francisco and Chicago. Last weekend, three people were killed and several others badly hurt in crashes related to a pop-up sideshow in Wildwood, New Jersey.
In Reno, no one was seriously injured. But Browett said those arrested faces charges including reckless driving, hit and run causing injury and weapons possession.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.