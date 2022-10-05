Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts .jpeg

Police detain drivers in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night Sept. 30, and into Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, to come to the "sideshow" in Reno, Police Lt. Michael Browett said.

 Lt. Michael Browett/Reno Police Department

RENO, Nev. — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday Sept. 30 and into Saturday, Oct. 1, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said.

Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from San Francisco and Portland to come to the "sideshow" in Reno, Police Lt. Michael Browett said.

