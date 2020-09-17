Perfectly preserved Ice Age cave bear found in Arctic Russia
SIBERIA — Reindeer herders in a Russian Arctic archipelago in Siberia found an immaculately preserved carcass of an Ice Age cave bear, researchers announced Monday, Sept. 14.
Melting permafrost revealed the find on the Lyakhovsky Islands. The bear’s teeth and even its nose were intact. Previously, scientists have discovered only the bones of cave bears that became extinct 15,000 years ago.
Scientists of North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk, the premier center for research into woolly mammoths and other prehistoric species, hailed the find as groundbreaking.
Researcher Lena Grigorieva in a press release from the university emphasized “this is the first and only find of its kind — a whole bear carcass with soft tissues.”
“It is completely preserved, with all internal organs in place,” Grigorieva continued. “This find is of great importance for the whole world.”
A preliminary analysis suggests the adult bear lived 22,000 to 39,500 years ago.
“It is necessary to carry out radiocarbon analysis to determine the precise age of the bear,” researcher Maxim Cheprasov said in the press release.
Reindeer herders on Bolshoy Lyakhovsky Island found the bear carcass. It is the largest of the Lyakhovsky Islands, which are part of the New Siberian Islands archipelago that lies between the Laptev Sea and the East Siberian Sea.
At about the same time, a well-preserved carcass of a cave bear cub was found in another area in Yakutia’s mainland, the university also reported. The press release did not describe the cub’s condition in detail but noted scientists are hopeful of obtaining its DNA.
According to North-Eastern Federal University, recent years have seen major discoveries of mammoths, woolly rhinoceros, Ice Age foal, several puppies and cave lion cubs as the permafrost melts across vast areas in Russia’s region of Siberia.
MLB pitcher injures finger putting on pants
PHILADELPHIA — Undefeated Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler ripped a fingernail putting on his pants. The injured delayed his next start for five days.
“Just one of those stupid things,” he said Friday, Sept. 11. “I tripped a little bit, I lost my balance, and my jeans yanked out of my hand.”
Wheeler might lose the nail on the middle finger of his right hand.
Wheeler, 4-0 with a 2.47 ERA in eight starts, was scheduled to pitch Saturday in Miami. The team pushed that start to Monday. But while he threw a bullpen session before the game, he did not take the mound for play. The team planned to have him start Tuesday in the series against the New York Mets.
Wheeler said the nail has been an issue throughout his career, and it’s prone to catch on things. He hurt it Wednesday, Sept. 9. shortly after the team arrived in Miami.
