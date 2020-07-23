Deepfake video has Nixon announcing Apollo 11 disaster
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969, was a monumental achievement. But also a risky venture. Now, a deepfake video shows the late President Richard Nixon delivering tragic news to the nation about Apollo 11.
As Scientific American reported, media artists Francesca Panetta and Halsey Burgund at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology teamed up with two AI companies, Canny AI and Respeecher, to create a deepfake video of Nixon breaking terrible news that the moon landing mission failed, and astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins died.
“Fate has ordained that the men who went to the moon to explore in peace will stay on the moon to rest in peace,” Nixon says in the deepfake video, which you can watch here: https://moondisaster.org.
The deepfake uses artificial intelligence to generate real-looking video fakes, and the technology can make it hard to detect.
MIT’s Center for Advanced Virtuality on Monday launched “In Event of Moon Disaster,” which the project’s website called “an immersive art project inviting you into an alternative history, asking us all to consider how new technologies can bend, redirect and obfuscate the truth around us. To re-create the contingency speech, the piece used deep learning techniques to create both a synthetic voice of Nixon and to use dialogue replacement techniques to replicate the movement of Nixon’s mouth and lips.”
Also, according to the website, “this alternative history project explores the influence and pervasiveness of misinformation and deepfake technologies in our contemporary society.”
Woman reunites with cat after decade
TOOELE, Utah — A Utah animal shelter reported a cat that went missing 10 years ago was reunited with her owner after being brought in as a stray.
United Press International reported the Tooele City Animal Shelter recently received a stray cat from a person who was getting ready to move and was concerned about leaving the cat without a consistent source of food.
The shelter scanned the cat for a microchip and found the contact information for a man who identified the cat as Mocha, his daughter’s cat.
The man said Mocha had gone missing from the family’s home 10 years earlier, when his daughter was a teenager. The man’s daughter came into the shelter, where she and Mocha reunited.
The shelter said the story should serve as a reminder of how important it is to bring stray animals in to be scanned for microchips.
Feral peacock divides neighbors
OAKLAND, Calif. — A new member of a neighborhood in Oakland, California, has some residents singing its praises while others complain about its singing.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported a peacock moved into a yard in North Oakland. Most neighbors are fans of the peacock because the blue-and-green-feathered neighbor is a lovely sight that breaks up the monotony of life during quarantine. But, for a few, the bird is anything but a joy.
“For the past 15 weeks or so he has screamed relentlessly, every day,” the newspaper reported one neighbor wrote. “It’s so loud it literally feels like he is inside my house.”
The resident reported the bird’s calls shatter mornings as early as 4 a.m.
The city of Oakland received a noise complaint about the peacock and sent an animal control officer, who took no action. The bird appears to be feral and may have lived nearby for four years until the resident who fed him moved.
Regardless of his early morning squawking habit, the peacock has amassed quite a fan club, according to the newspaper. One neighbor wrote the bird is a “voice of nature to counterbalance the cars and fireworks.”
Another neighbor loves the bird.
“I visit the peacock sleeping after my early-morning runs,” the neighbor said in an email. “He’s always in the same trunk high up in his tree, and I know he’s a stable symbol in my life that things are still normal for some.”
