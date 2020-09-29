Oregon could see the northern lights
EO Media Group
SEATTLE — The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch that states it could be possible to see the northern lights as far south as Oregon.
Geomagnetic storm conditions kicked up Friday, Sept. 25, according to the NWS Space Weather Prediction Center, and activity is likely to continue to intensify into Tuesday.
The northern lights, or Polar lights or aurora borealis, result when electrically charged particles from the sun collide with the gases in the Earth’s atmosphere. Those collisions produce visible light in an array of colors.
While the northern lights usually are visible only above the Arctic Circle, they have been visible much further south, including in Oregon. According to sciencefocus.com, home of the BBC’s Science Focus magazine, researchers found evidence suggesting a great solar storm in August and September 1859 resulted in the lights being visible in Honolulu, just 21 degrees north of the equator.
Go, go, go to see Godzilla
EO Media Group
AWAJI ISLAND, Japan — Japan’s amusement park dedicated to animation is working on opening a new attraction: a 394-foot-long statue of Godzilla that lets you get right into the mouth of the monster.
Nijigen no Mori — literally 2-D forest — is an amusement park on Awaji Island, home to a puppet theater dating back at least 500 years. The amusement park gives visitors a sense of stepping into their favorite animated worlds complete with life-sized statues and models of popular animated series, such as “Naruto.”
The park’s latest expansion is all about Godzilla. Parts of “Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji” opened in August with a with a museum featuring movie props, massive dioramas and replicas of some of Godzilla’s enemy monsters. But the showcase of the almost 54,000 square foot Godzilla zone’s provides an immersive experience — a zipline ride into the mouth of the King of the Monsters, complete with firing missiles. According to the park’s website, the zipline ride opens Oct. 20.
Rat wins hero award for sniffing out landmines
By Danica Kirka/Associated Press
LONDON — A rat has for the first time won a British charity’s top civilian award for animal bravery, receiving the honor for searching out unexploded landmines in Cambodia.
Magawa, a giant African pouched rat, was awarded the PDSA’s Gold Medal for his “lifesaving bravery and devotion” after discovering 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordinance in the past seven years, according to the charity.
First known as the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, PDSA started as a free veterinary clinic in 1917 and has honored heroic animals since 1943.
Magawa was trained by a Belgian organization that has taught rats to find landmines for more than 20 years. The group works with programs in Cambodia, Angola, Zimbabwe and Mozambique to clear mines left behind from wars and conflicts.
Magawa is the group’s most successful rat, having cleared the equivalent of 20 soccer fields.
More than 60 million people in 59 countries continue to be threatened by landmines and unexploded ordnance. In 2018, landmines and other remnants of war killed or injured 6,897 people, the group says.
While many rodents can be trained to detect scents and will work at repetitive tasks for food rewards, APOPO decided that giant African pouched rats were best suited to landmine clearance because of their African origins and lifespan of up to eight years.
Their size allows the rats to walk across minefields without triggering the explosives — and do it much more quickly than people.
The PDSA’s Gold Medal has been awarded since 2002 to recognize bravery and acts of exceptional devotion by animals in civilian service. It is considered the animal equivalent of the George Cross, a decoration for heroism.
Before Magawa, all the recipients were dogs.
PDSA also awards the Dickin Medal for military service. The medal has been awarded to 34 dogs, 32 pigeons, four horses and one cat since it was created in 1943.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.