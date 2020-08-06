Reindeer herders find mammoth skeleton
MOSCOW — Russian scientists are working to retrieve the well-preserved skeleton of a woolly mammoth, which has some ligaments still attached, from a lake in northern Siberia.
Local reindeer herders found fragments of the skeleton in the shallows of Pechevalavato Lake on the Yamalo-Nenets region about two weeks ago. They found part of the animal’s skull, the lower jaw, several ribs, and a foot fragment with sinews still intact.
Woolly mammoths died out around 10,000 years ago, although scientists think small groups of them may have lived on longer in Alaska and on Russia’s Wrangel Island off the Siberian coast.
Russian television stations on Friday, July 24, showed scientists looking for fragments of the skeleton in the lakeside silt.
Scientists have retrieved more bones and located more fragments protruding from the silt. They said it would take significant time and special equipment to recover the rest of the skeleton — if it had all survived in position.
Several well-preserved frozen carcasses of mammoths have been found in the permafrost of northern Siberia.
Siberia is undergoing a heat wave and the U.N. weather agency warned that average temperatures were 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average last month.
New Wisconsin justice swears in during ultramarathon
MADISON, Wis. — New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky has finished her 100-mile ultramarathon after being sworn in mid-run.
Karofsky, who finished the run Sunday, Aug, 2, was sworn in around 1 p.m. the day before at the 35-mile marker of her route in south-central Wisconsin. State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet administered the oath of office in Basco.
Karofsky began running Saturday at 6 a.m. WMTV-TV reported the run took her about 34 hours to complete.
— Associated Press
Karofsky shared an image of herself at mile 99 on Twitter around 3 p.m. Sunday.
The liberal-leaning Karofsky defeated incumbent Daniel Kelly in April to narrow the court’s conservative majority to 4-3.
