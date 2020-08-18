Bald eagle downs $950 drone; sends it to bottom of lake
LAKE MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy — or EGLE — lost one of its drones to a bald eagle.
The state agency reported an Upper Peninsula bald eagle launched an airborne attack on the drone on July 21, tearing off a propeller and sending the aircraft to the bottom of Lake Michigan.
“The brazen eagle vs. EGLE onslaught,” according to the department’s press release, took place near Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula when EGLE environmental quality analyst and drone pilot Hunter King was mapping shoreline erosion for use in the agency’s efforts to document and help communities cope with high water levels.
King completed about seven minutes of the mapping flight — his fourth of the day in the area — when satellite reception got spotty. He pressed the “Go Home” recall button, and the drone turned, reacquiring a strong satellite feed.
King watched his video screen as the drone headed for home, then began twirling furiously.
“It was like a really bad rollercoaster ride,” said King.
When he looked up, the drone was gone, and an eagle was flying away. A nearby couple, whose pastimes include watching the local eagles attack seagulls and other birds, later confirmed they saw the eagle strike something but were surprised to learn it was a drone. King and the couple said the eagle appeared uninjured as it flew from the scene of the crime.
Several days later, telemetric data from the flight pinpointed exactly where the drone hit the lake — 150 feet offshore in four feet of water.
EGLE Unmanned Aircraft Systems coordinator Arthur Ostaszewski brought a kayak and snorkeling gear to the search, according to the press release, but had no luck retrieving the $950 Phantom 4 Pro Advanced, which is no longer in production. The department, however, reported it will obtain asimilar model as a replacement.
A 2019 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service survey showed 849 active bald eagle nesting sites in Michigan, up from a low point of 76 nesting sites in the 1970s.
Tennessee woman gets new ID with photo of empty chair
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. — A woman in Hickman County, Tennessee received her new ID — only to find her face missing and in its place a photo of an empty chair.
Jade Dodd renewed her license online and recently received it, according to WKRN-TV.
She said she was stunned when she received her new ID in the mail showing not her, but an empty chair.
“The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like hey, I need my license fixed,” Dodd said. “Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, ‘Oh, I need my manager for this.’”
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security released this statement about the situation.
“When the customer visited the Driver Services Center a few years ago, during the transaction, an examiner made an error by capturing and saving the wrong photo (of an empty chair) to the customer’s profile. When the customer recently renewed her driver license online, she received an image of a chair because that was the last picture taken on file. When the Department was made aware of her situation, we immediately made things right with the customer and provided her with a license with her actual photo and have addressed this situation internally.”
The department also reported this is the first time this has happened.
Dodd said she was not mad, but rather thinks the whole ordeal is funny and lightened up the mood because of everything going on due to COVID-19.
