Skydiver gets back prosthetic leg
WEST ADDISON, Vt. – A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, The Associated Press reported, thanks to a farmer.
Double amputee Chris Marckres of Hyde Park went for a jump Saturday, July 25, at Vermont Skydiving Adventures in West Addison and lost one of his prosthetic legs in the plunge.
“I think my adrenaline was so high and I was just so excited, I didn’t realize I had lost it,” Marckres told NECN and NBC10 Boston.
Marckres, who was harnessed to an instructor, landed safely. Then he put out the word on social media about his lost leg.
Farmer Joe Marszalkowski saw the post before finding the prosthetic on Sunday, July 26, in a soybean field.
Beyond a few scratches, according to the AP, the leg was undamaged.
Marszalkowski said was grateful he had not run over it during the fall harvest. A combine, he said, would have destroyed it.
Marckres said losing his leg turned into a positive experience.
“We kind of take for granted sometimes,” he said, “how many truly good people there still are in the world.”
No birds allowed
YARAKA, Australia — A couple of ill-behaving emus are no longer welcome at a hotel in the Australian outback of Queensland.
An animal rescuer raised the emus — siblings Kevin and Carol — who usually are a friendly source of entertainment, according to NPR. But the emus learned to climb the stairs. The new skill gave the birds access to the pub of the Yaraka Hotel in Yaraka, which has a population of fewer than 20 people.
Once inside, the big birds snatched toast and french fries away from customers, and one even went behind the bar. Their actions prompted a stern response.
“Emus have been banned from this establishment for bad behavior,” according to a sign at the stairs leading to the hotel’s pub. The message asks any human visitors to replace the rope “emu barrier” when they enter.
“It is not safe to get between an emu and food; they have a sharp strong beak and their long neck can suck up food like a high powered vacuum cleaner,” said Chris Gimblett, who owns the hotel with his wife, Gerry.
Even so, Chris Gimblett said he is glad Kevin and Carol have stuck around. All their brothers and sisters have since moved on.
Now, Gerry Gimblett said, she is hoping the birds won’t figure out how to maneuver under the rope.
