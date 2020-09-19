Unruly goat headbutts deputy, takes off
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Georgia — A sheriff’s deputy in Douglas County, Georgia, was just doing her job when a goat with a bad attitude invaded her police car.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page on Sept. 4 reported the deputy was serving civil papers at a home.
“The deputy explained that due to the number of houses she visits daily, she routinely leaves her vehicle’s door open because she has had to retreat on a number of occasions from vicious dogs,” according to the post. “Never once did she expect or even consider what was about to happen this day.”
Video footage shows the deputy dropping off the court papers and on the way back to her car she sees the goat in the front seat and eating paperwork. The deputy gets the goat to leave the car, but it continues to munch on the paperwork.
While the deputy, which the sheriff’s office did not identify, scrambles to save the paperwork, the goat head-butts her knees, knocking her down. The goat then takes off from the scene of the tussle.
“Even though she was knocked to the ground she was not physically harmed in the incident,” according to the post. “At the end of the day we all got a little laugh out of it and we hope you do as well!”
You can see the video at: https://www.facebook.com/DCSheriffGA/.
Onlookers mistake blimp for UFO
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Videos this week claiming to show a UFO floating in the New Jersey sky had a more earthly explanation.
The videos show an oblong-shaped craft displaying light patterns on its side while moving slowly in the air.
Commentary on one video proclaims the craft was a “spaceship,” but with a rather colorful and not-safe-for-work descriptor in front of the noun.
The website leadstories.com tracked down just what the object was. Rather than a flying saucer or such, the craft was a Goodyear blimp, which was flying above the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and providing aerial video of the NFL’s Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.
In another predictable outcome, the Steelers won 26-16.
NASA finds first planet that may have outlived its star
WASHINGTON — A Jupiter-sized object may be the first planet scientists have discovered that survived its star evolving into a white dwarf star.
Astronomers have discovered thousands of planets outside the solar system, most of which orbit stars that will eventually evolve into red giants and then into white dwarfs, according to the new findings in Nature.
During the red giant phase, the star grows and engulfs any close-orbiting planets, but more distant planets can survive and remain in orbit around the subsequent white dwarf star. Some white dwarfs show evidence of rocky material floating in their atmospheres in warm debris disks or orbiting closely, which scientists have interpreted as the debris of rocky planets.
“Recently,” according to the report, “the discovery of a gaseous debris disk with a composition similar to that of ice giant planets demonstrated that massive planets might also find their way into tight orbits around white dwarfs, but it is unclear whether these planets can survive the journey.”
Object WD 1856 is the first giant planet candidate moving near a white dwarf.
Data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite and the Spitzer Space Telescope, which sent its final transmission Jan. 30, led to the the potential discovery.
“We observed and modeled the periodic dimming of the white dwarf caused by the planet candidate passing in front of the star in its orbit,” the report states. “The planet candidate is roughly the same size as Jupiter and is no more than 14 times as massive (with 95% confidence).”
The new finding indicates “giant planets can be scattered into tight orbits without being tidally disrupted, motivating the search for smaller transiting planets around white dwarfs.”
Poop knives, vibrating earthworms take awards at Ig Nobel Prize ceremony
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The 30th Ig Nobel Prize ceremony once again recognized some of the more interesting — or dubious — achievements in science.
The satirical humor magazine Annals of Improbable Research traditionally holds the awards live at Harvard University. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards took place Thursday, Sept. 17, in a virtual format.
The list of winners include a team from Kent State University in Ohio, which took the materials science prize for trying to create knives from frozen human feces.
According to the research the Journal of Archaeological Science published in October 2019, the team tried to replicate an ethnographic account on an Inuit man who made a knife from his own frozen feces.
“We experimentally tested knives manufactured from frozen human feces,” according to the highlights of the report. “Knives manufactured from frozen human feces do not work.”
While the experiment may seem odd, the team’s reason for it is rooted firmly in science.
“While the narrative that indigenous and prehistoric people are technologically resourceful and innovative is widely supported, these narratives suffer when an untested claim is used to support it,” according to the report. “If one untested claim is used to support a stance — even if that stance is otherwise supported, ethical, or just — then there is no logical reason why a second untested claim cannot then be invoked. The use of untested claims then becomes the norm, and can be used to support stances that are beneficial to society, as well as those that are harmful. Anthropologists must actively seek out unsupported claims, assumptions, rumors, and urban legends, and by testing them ensure any narratives that follow are as sturdy as possible.”
There were 10 prizes in all.
This year’s Id Noble prize for physics went to an international team of scientists for determining “what happens to the shape of a living earthworm when one vibrates the earthworm at high frequency,” according to the list of prize winners, while the award for acoustics went to a team “for inducing a female Chinese alligator to bellow in an airtight chamber filled with helium-enriched air.”
And American entomologist Richard Vetter won the award for entomology for his research showing “evidence that many entomologists (scientists who study insects) are afraid of spiders, which are not insects.”
To see the full list and learn more about the Ig Noble Prizes https://www.improbable.com/ig-about/winners/.
