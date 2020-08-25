College students make find of a lifetime
FULTOM, Mo. — Undergraduate researchers from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, made a paleontological discovery of a lifetime — a 7-foot-long triceratops skull from the Badlands of South Dakota.
The private liberal arts college in a press release reported three students and four alumni joined David Schmidt, Ph.D., associate professor of geology and environmental science, in June and July for his seventh Westminster fossil expedition at the Grand River National Grassland. Schmidt said the annual dig is extremely popular among Westminster students, according to the college’s press release. But this year, COVID-19 derailed plans and no course credit was available.
During their field research, the Westminster group usually expects to find fragments of dinosaur bone and the occasional isolated, complete bone. But everything changed, the press release stated, when a rancher found something unusual poking out of the earth along a slope as he repaired a fence in the summer of 2019.
The rancher alerted the National Forest Service, and their officials contacted Schmidt, who just arrived with his research group. Schmidt determined the object was a tip of a triceratops horn and would require months of careful excavation, but that work had to wait until this summer.
Digging up the 3,000-pound triceratops skull — which students named “Shady” after community members of the nearby town of Shadehill, South Dakota — made the student and alumni group giddy, begging to remain in the field this summer longer than the usual six to seven hours per day.
Pick axes, shovels, a telehandler, a backhoe and a flatbed truck brought Shady to the Westminster campus, where it is resting in a secure location until the college can raise funds for restoration.
“The entire goal of this, at Westminster, is for students to use the fossil specimens for undergraduate research,” Schmidt said in the press release. “So they have practical experiences and use learned skills in graduate school or in their career endeavors.”
Fossil reveals first evidence of megapredation
XINGYI, China — A fossil from China proves the adage there is always a bigger prehistoric marine reptile.
Some 240 million years ago, a dolphin-like ichthyosaur swallowed another marine reptile only a little smaller than itself, according to the new research at iScience. The ichthyosaur died almost immediately, but the last meal became a fossil, preserving the first evidence of megapredation, or a large animal preying on another large animal.
Scientists in 2010 excavated a nearly complete skeleton of an almost 16-foot long Guizhouichthyosaurus, which could grow longer than 21 feet, according to the report, and the abdominal region of the fossil showed an “obvious block of packed bones bulges. Researchers discerned those were the remains of anther marine reptile — a 12-foot-long thalattosaur.
Ryosuke Motani, professor of earth and planetary sciences at the University of California, Davis, co-authored the paper on the find.
“We have never found articulated remains of a large reptile in the stomach of gigantic predators from the age of dinosaurs, such as marine reptiles and dinosaurs,” Motani said in a UC Davis press release. “We always guessed from tooth shape and jaw design that these predators must have fed on large prey but now we have direct evidence that they did.”
Osprey succumbs to fungus
PENDLETON — The avian rehabilitation and education nonprofit Blue Mountain Wildlife, Pendleton, reported a fledgling osprey it was caring for died from fungal lesions in its lungs.
The young bird arrived at Blue Mountain Wildlife in late July/early August, according to the weekly report from the facility, and had parasites in both eyes. The osprey also would go into “acute respiratory distress with the least amount of stimulation,” and died two days after admission.
“A necropsy revealed his lungs were full of fungal lesions making them almost nonfunctional,” the report stated. “Aspergillosis is caused by a fungus commonly found in the environment. When birds are stressed they tend to be susceptible to the fungus.. The Osprey had no obvious injuries and was a normal weight. We do not know why he was so compromised at such a young age.”
Tompkins, also reported the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab identified the parasite in the osprey’s eye as a type of eye fluke.
